Our team of DBS-checked electricians and engineers proudly work alongside over 100 schools, academy trusts, and local authorities, delivering reliable and tailored electrical services across Yorkshire and the East Midlands. With a strong focus on safety, trust, and professionalism, we specialise in meeting the unique needs of educational institutions while also serving a diverse range of larger commercial and industrial clients. Whether it's ensuring compliance or providing ongoing maintenance, we are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer.
At Ash Electrical, we specialise in a wide range of projects, including the installation of new fire alarm systems, emergency lighting, EVCS systems, complete rewires, and energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades. Our expertise also extends to access control systems, automatic gates, entry systems, CCTV installations, and lockdown solutions, ensuring comprehensive electrical and security services tailored to your needs.
We provide reactive maintenance for all the systems we install, along with smaller emergency and planned repairs. To help you stay compliant, we also offer service contracts, ensuring your systems are regularly maintained. For added convenience, we deliver same-day electronic certification and service sheets for all work completed.
We also conduct EICR inspections and testing (commonly known as fixed wire testing) to ensure the safety of your buildings and their occupants.
As a NICEIC approved contractor and a CHAS accredited health and safety contractor, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance in all our work.
We handle all aspects of electrical installations, no matter the size of the project.
From adding extra sockets and lights to complete LED lighting upgrades, rewires, or distribution board upgrades, we’ve got you covered.
We also specialise in fault finding, general electrical maintenance, and small repairs providing quick and reliable solutions when things go wrong.
As an NICEIC Approved Contractor, we provide scheduled inspection and testing services in accordance with the requirements of BS 7671
Our thorough inspections ensure your building remains compliant and, most importantly, safe for all its users.
Contact us to determine the appropriate testing frequency for your site and we will work with you develop a tailored testing program that ensures ongoing electrical safety.
Professional Installation of EV Charging Points
We offer a wide range of EV charging solutions to suit all budgets and charging needs,.
Back-office management systems are also available to help you monitor and manage your charging network with ease.
At Ash Electrical Services, we understand that sometimes an immediate response is crucial for your safety and compliance.
That’s why we offer an urgent call-out service across all the areas we cover.
Whether the required work is big or small, we are ready to assist you promptly and professionally. Your safety is our priority, and we’re here when you need us most.
At Ash Electrical Services, We provide a comprehensive range of Fire Alarm and Emergency Lighting Solutions to meet your site’s needs.
Our Services include:
Additionally, we install and maintain EVCS (refuge points) for larger sites, ensuring safety and compliance.
Service contracts are available for all of the above, providing reliable ongoing support for your systems.
Compliance is essential in every environment, but proving it can often be a challenging task
Let Ash Electrical Services help lighten the burden with one of our bespoke service contracts tailored to your site’s needs.
Our contracts cover a wide range of systems, including but not limited to:
All service records and compliance documents are electronically provided upon completion, ensuring an hassle-free process.
At Ash Electrical Services, we specialise in designing, installing, and maintaining all types of access control systems tailored to meet your site's specific needs.
All access control systems can be integrated with automated gates, barriers, or turnstile systems for seamless security solutions.
As a Paxton Access Platinum Installer Partner, we can create a customised system that meets your exact requirements.
At Ash Electrical Services, we offer a wide range of automated access control solutions to secure your site, including
Whether you need to automate existing access points and gates or require a custom-designed solution.
We handle every aspect of the project from start to finish.
Our services include the manufacture, supply, and installation of bespoke systems, as well as the integration of your chosen access control and CCTV solutions for comprehensive security.
Installer and Maintainers of Commercial CCTV systems
At Ash Electrical Services, We have extensive experience working with a range of educational institutions, providing agile services to deliver work around school timetables.
Ash Electrical Office 0114 2699 240 / 0779 6931331 Email for Queries and Quotations Office@AshElectricalServices.co.uk
Open today
08:00 – 17:00
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