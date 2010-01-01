At Ash Electrical, we specialise in a wide range of projects, including the installation of new fire alarm systems, emergency lighting, EVCS systems, complete rewires, and energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades. Our expertise also extends to access control systems, automatic gates, entry systems, CCTV installations, and lockdown solutions, ensuring comprehensive electrical and security services tailored to your needs.





We provide reactive maintenance for all the systems we install, along with smaller emergency and planned repairs. To help you stay compliant, we also offer service contracts, ensuring your systems are regularly maintained. For added convenience, we deliver same-day electronic certification and service sheets for all work completed.